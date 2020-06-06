India News | Punjab Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths, 54 Fresh Cases

Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) Two more persons in Punjab have succumbed to coronavirus, taking the death toll due to the disease to 50, officials said on Saturday.

A 60 year-old resident of Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar and a 42-year-old man from Pathankot died on Friday while undergoing treatment in Amritsar.

With 54 more cases reported on Saturday, the COVID-19 tally in the state rose to 2,515.

Twenty-six of the fresh cases were reported in Amritsar, 10 in Ludhiana, five in Pathankot, four in Fatehgarh Sahib, two each in Faridkot and Mansa and one each in Bathinda, Moga, Fazilka, Barnala and Mohali, according to a medical bulletin.

Also, 23 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 2,092, it said, adding that the state has 373 active cases.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 434 cases, followed by 270 in Jalandhar, 232 in Ludhiana, 159 in Tarn Taran, 148 in Gurdaspur, 134 in Hoshiarpur, 126 in Patiala, 125 in Mohali, 106 in SBS Nagar, 104 in Sangrur, 86 in Pathankot, 71 in Rupnagar, 70 in Muktsar, 69 each in Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib, 66 in Moga, 55 in Bathinda, 46 each in Ferozepur and Fazilka, 40 in Kapurthala, 34 in Mansa and 25 in Barnala, the bulletin said.

Three patients are critical and are on ventilator support, it said

A total of 1,15,974 samples have been taken so far for testing, according to the bulletin.

