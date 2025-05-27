Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) A station house officer and three other police personnel in Fazilka were arrested for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Tuesday.

The case came to light when Dharminder Singh, father of 17-year-old Dilraj Singh, approached Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with evidence of bribe demands by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Fazilka.

The station had confiscated the minor's phone following a complaint.

Despite repeated attempts by the family to resolve the issue, they were forced to pay a bribe to settle the matter.

The arrested officials include the SHO, a reader, and two constables. They are now in custody and will face legal proceedings.

"This case highlights the firm resolve of the Punjab government to root out corruption. The prompt action in this matter demonstrates that the government is on the side of the common citizen, ensuring justice and accountability at every level," the minister said.

Cheema, reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, stating, "No matter the level of the official, be it a minister, MLA, IAS or PCS officer or any government employee, anyone found indulging in corruption will face strict legal action."

"Corruption has no place in Punjab, and our government is committed to ensuring an honest and transparent administration," he said.

