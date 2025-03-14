Bathinda (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): Six people have been arrested after an encounter broke out between miscreants and Punjab police in the Bhucho Mandi area of the Bathinda district, officials said on Friday.

Bathinda Superintendent of Police (SP) Narinder Singh said that one of the "miscreants", Satwant Singh, fired at the police with an AK-47, which was stolen by another accused named Sunil, who serves in the army. This happened after the police received information about the miscreants spotted in the Bhucho Mandi area.

Also Read | Pakistan Spy Arrested by UP ATS: Ordnance Factory Employee Held in Hazratpur for Leaking Classified Information to ISI.

"Two miscreants, Sunil and Gurdeep, are serving in the army, and Sunil has stolen an AK-47 rifle from the army. Action is being taken against him. The army personnel are deployed in Jammu in a unit, which we can't disclose," SP Singh told ANI.

The police retaliated, which left the accused injured as he was shot in the leg. SP Singh said the accused was admitted to the civil hospital in Bathinda.

Also Read | Ranya Rao Gold Smuggling Case: Bengaluru Special Court Rejects Bail Plea of Jailed Kannada Actress.

"During the raid, one miscreant, Satwant Singh, fired at the police with an AK-47, and in retaliation, the police also fired, and Satwant Singh was shot in the leg. We have also arrested the other five miscreants. Satwant Singh has been admitted to the civil hospital (Bathinda)," the SP added.

The senior police official informed that these "miscreants" visited a Hotel and robbed the owner's money and his mobile phone, after which the police registered an FIR against them in the Bhatinda Cantonment police station.

"On March 11, unknown miscreants looted at least Rs 6,000 and a mobile from the owner of Hotel Green. We registered an FIR in the Bhatinda Cantonment police station and formed several teams for investigation. We received information that those involved were spotted in the Bhucho Mandi area," SP Singh said.

Earlier, in a joint operation by Anti-Gangster Task Force and Faridkot Police apprehended a gangster named Manpreet Singh an operative of foreign-based gangster Lucky Patyal and Davinder Bambiha gang after brief exchange of fire at Faridkot.

Manpreet Singh was involved in recent murder at village Kapura, Moga on February 19 and also involved in another firing incident at Raja Dhabha, Jagraon on February 26. In a bid to escape arrest, Manpreet opened fire at the police team. In the retaliatory fire, he sustained a bullet injury at his left leg and has been shifted to Civil Hospital for medical treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)