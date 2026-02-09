Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video allegedly showing Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa using objectionable language against Punjab Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.

According to an official communication dated February 9, the Commission has registered a complaint under Section 10(2)(h) of the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Act, 2004, and decided to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The notice stated that on February 7, 2026, at Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, Bajwa, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, allegedly made inappropriate remarks against Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO during a public address. The video of the statement later went viral on social media platforms.

Taking note of the viral video circulated on Facebook, the Commission directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar, to submit a detailed factual report on the incident. The report, along with relevant documents-one original and one photocopy-has been sought through the concerned Deputy Superintendent of Police or Superintendent of Police.

The matter has been fixed for hearing on February 11, 2026, at 3 pm before the Commission. The SSP, Amritsar, has been asked to ensure compliance and appear before the Commission if required.

The Commission has also issued a separate notice to Partap Singh Bajwa, directing him to appear in person on the same date and time and submit his clarification regarding the alleged remarks. The notice further stated that failure to comply could prompt the Commission to invoke its powers of a civil court under Section 10(1) of the Act.

Further proceedings in the matter are awaited.

Meanwhile, tension escalated in Chandigarh earlier in the day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers attempted to march towards Bajwa's residence to protest his alleged remarks, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse the protesters as they tried to breach barricades. Several AAP leaders, including Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Cabinet Ministers Mohinder Bhagat and Ravjot Singh, and MLA Amansher Singh, were detained. (ANI)

