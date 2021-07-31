Chandigarh, July 31: The Punjab government on Saturday allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 as it further relaxed restrictions in view of declining COVID-19 cases. The state government had allowed the reopening of schools for classes 10 to 12 from July 26.

"All schools are allowed to open for all classes from August 2. They shall follow proper protocols to ensure COVID-19-appropriate behaviour," according to fresh guidelines. The department of school education shall issue instructions in this regard, it stated. Punjab Schools to Reopen From Tomorrow For Students in Classes 5 to 12, Timings 10 AM to 3 PM.

The district authorities shall continue to ensure strict implementation of all directives on Covid-appropriate behaviour, the guidelines said. Punjab has so far reported a total of 5,99,053 COVID-19 infections and 16,292 deaths.

