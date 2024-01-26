Bathinda (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Bathinda police on Friday arrested two people for allegedly killing a friend of theirs over a dispute in Punjab's Bathinda, police said on Friday.

Meanwhile, both accused hid his body in a pit dug at a residence in Bathinda, according to the police.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Continues To Be 'Severe' at Some Stations in National Capital.

The locals informed the police when bad odour started spreading in the locality where the body was kept hidden.

"The deceased, named Harshdeep (21) had been missing since January 17. In this case, an FIR was already registered with the Bathinda police and a probe was on. Meanwhile, the police were informed of the bad odour that started spreading in the locality where his body was disposed. On reaching the place, it was learned that the body was of the missing person," said Mohit Aggarwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bathinda.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Likely To Form New Government With BJP's Support Next Week.

"After we launched an investigation into the matter, we found that Harshdeep had been killed by his friend, Gurpinder aka Goldy. He killed him along with another friend named, Baljeet Singh, by strangulating him over a dispute. Later, the duo hid his body in a pit, which was already dug by him at his residence," DSP Aggarwal added.

"Both the accused have been arrested by the police. A probe is underway," he further said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)