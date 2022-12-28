Pathankot (Punjab) [India], December 28 (ANI): Punjab counter-intelligence wing arrested two people for allegedly possessing 10 kg Heroin and arms and ammunition in Pathankot, said the state Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

The police recovered two pistols, four magazines and 180 live cartridges for the possession of the accused persons.

Also Read | Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Waliv Police Scanning Sheezan Khan's WhatsApp Chats From June Till Now.

According to the police, the arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into India.

An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Also Read | Create Your 2022 Recap on Instagram Reels; Know the Step-by-Step Process Here.

In another major success against trans-border smuggling networks, Counter Intel #Pathankot has arrested 2 smugglers and recovered 10 Kg Heroin along with 2 pistols, 4 magazines & 180 live cartridges said a tweet from Punjab Police.

"Arrested persons were in contact with a Pakistan-based operative who pushed the consignment through the fences into India. FIR has been registered and the investigation is ongoing. Punjab police are committed to making Punjab drug-free as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann," tweeted Punjab DGP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)