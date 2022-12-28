New Delhi, December 28 : Long ago, a recap season meant choosing the photos and then compile the best of them and then, collaging them to fit in a one picture size in order to fit it in our Instagram grid. Although not a long process, it was still pretty annoying.

Now, this are different as Instagram has also come a long way in offering updates and more convenient features for its users. Insta now offers a new option feature – Reels, which is really neat and can create Recap in an effortless way. So, read on to create your 2022 Recap using Instagram Reels and share it with your friends. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Price Slashed in India; Check Out New Pricing Details and Offers Here.

How To Create Recap Using Instagram Reels – Step-by-Step Process :

1. Create a Reel

There are various of ways to create a Reel, but the easiest is to click the Reels button in the middle of the bottom of the home screen that’s lodged between the search and shopping buttons. Then, click on the photo icon at the top right corner of the display.

2. Choose Template

Once you’ve created the Reel, swipe to the right to get to templates. You’ll find four options for narrations: Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, Badshah and Priah Ferguson. Griffed Gen 6: Diesel Launches New Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India, Know Features Here.

3. Create 2022 Recap Reel

Once you choose your template, you can replace the clips with your own clips from library. The best way to go about doing this, especially if you wish to post videos - is to click the arrow next to "Recents" when you choose your photos and tap on "videos." This will show you only the videos.

4. Post The Reel

After you’ve done choosing your photos and videos, your Insta Reel will be automatically edited into a fine 2022 recap.

You can edit the cover of your Recap, make it personal by writing a message, or just post as Instagram has converted into, that’s purely your choice. Now, all you need to do is to share your Reel and you’re done.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).