Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], July 21 (ANI): Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday said that a senior Constable of state police, Home Guard and a private person from Hoshiarpur were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

The three accused have been identified as Senior Constable Kinder Singh, Home Guard Jujhar and Rohit Hans.

Also Read | Air France Passenger Attempts To Open Emergency Door on Paris-Bengaluru Flight, Arrested.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau said that an investigation was opened after a Bus Conductor had registered a complaint with the bureau stating that the accused police officials were demanding ransom in a narcotics case against him.

"Bus Conductor has approached the VB Flying Squad-1, Punjab Mohali and lodged a complaint that the accused Police Officials had recovered a minimal quantity of opium from his possession and they started blackmailing him to book him under large quantity of narcotics if he would not pay them Rs. 2.50 Lakh as a bribe," a spokesperson said.

Also Read | Independence Day 2023: Delhi Police Bans Use of Sub-Conventional Aerial Platforms Till August 16 Ahead of I-Day.

"After a preliminary investigation of the complaint, a team of VB Flying Squad-1, Punjab laid a trap and arrested Rohit Hans while accepting a bribe of Rs.1 Lakh from the complainant in the presence of official witnesses. Later, the VB also arrested Senior Constable Kinder Singh and Home Guard Jujhar from Police Station Model Town, Hoshiarpur. The VB teams are on a manhunt to nab absconding Constable Amit," the spokesperson added.

The vigilance bureau said that an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)