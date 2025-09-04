S.A.S. Nagar (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): Amid the ongoing heavy rainfall in Punjab, a wall collapse incident was reported at a residential society in the Zirakpur area of S.A.S. Nagar (Mohali) district of Punjab.

A resident of the society shared her concern, stating that all the residents were worried due to the security threats posed by the wall's collapse.

Speaking to ANI, the resident said, "I am a resident of Maya Garden Phase 2 apartments, Zirakpur. As you can see, the boundary wall of our society has completely collapsed. Due to this, there is a threat from snakes, stray dogs, and other animals...it also poses a serious security risk. We are afraid that anyone can enter our homes at any time...outsiders can enter our homes...all of us in society are very worried".

She further said, "A similar incident occurred in 2023 as well, when the wall of the society had collapsed and residents had to rebuild it with their own money... we didn't receive any help from anywhere. Unfortunately, the wall has fallen again, and therefore, we request immediate action from the administration and others concerned, as our societies are being neglected."

Heavy rainfall also led to waterlogging and traffic disruption in the Zirakpur region of the district.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday visited the flood-affected areas in Amritsar district of Punjab.

While inspecting the flood-affected areas of Amritsar today, Union Minister Chouhan met the people affected by the flood in the area and listened to their grievances.

The Union Minister Chouhan is on a visit to the flood-affected areas of Amritsar, Kapurthala, and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab today. After visiting the flood-affected areas, Chouhan will return late in the evening to hold a meeting with officials in Amritsar.

On Wednesday, several parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh witnessed heavy rainfall, with the Meteorological Department issuing fresh warnings for thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts.

While Punjab is expected to see a slight weakening of monsoon activity in the coming days, a red alert was issued for both North and South Haryana and Chandigarh as well.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is very likely to lash parts of Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Mohali, Chandigarh, and Kharar in Punjab. (ANI)

