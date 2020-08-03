Chandigarh [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Punjab Youth Congress is set to hold statewide dharnas on August 4 to oppose the recently promulgated agricultural ordinances, which it termed as "anti-farmer."

In a press statement issued from Chandigarh, the state president of Punjab Youth Congress, Brinder Singh Dhillon said, "The representatives of Youth Congress will hold dharnas at 10 places in each Vidhan Sabha."

Also Read | BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka Chief Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Admitted to Hospital.

He said that keeping in mind the COVID restrictions and following the social distancing norms, only five representatives of youth congress will be present on each dharna site.

Lambasting the Central government and SAD leader and minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Dhillon said, "On one side, Harsimrat Badal had given her nod to pass the anti-farmers ordinance but on the other hand her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Badal is threatening of sacrificing every possible thing to oppose the same."

Also Read | Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For COVID-19 : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

Questioning Sukhbir Badal, Dhillon asked what would he sacrifice to oppose the 'anti farmers' ordinance passed in June by the Union cabinet of which his wife is a member.

"A party that is having two MPs and holding a cabinet berth cannot do any good to anyone but befool the people," Dhillon alleged.

Shiromani Akali Dal is an ally of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party in the central government.

Dhillon asked Harsimrat to abstain from misguiding the people of Punjab on ordinance issue and persuade the Centre to repeal the ordinances. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)