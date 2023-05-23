Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 23 (ANI): Lashing out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over deaths of people due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the puppet Stalin doesn't have the talent for administration.

The AIADMK general secretary met the Governor on behalf of AIADMK on Monday and submitted a petition against the DMK's two years of governance alleging corruption and failed law and order in the state.

Talking to the media after meeting the Governor, AIADMK general secretary said, "We met the Governor on behalf of AIADMK and gave a petition against DMK's two years of governance. We gave a petition with allegations of corruption and failed law and order in the state under the DMK regime".

Hitting out at the state government over the deaths of people due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the state, Palaniswami said that such incidents would have been avoided if the state government had acted immediately.

He said, "Spurious liquor in the state has claimed lives in Villupuram and Chengalpattu. On Sunday at Thanjavur, a person died after consuming alcohol. Government should have acted immediately. If they had acted, such incidents would have been avoided. Puppet CM MK Stalin doesn't have the talent for administration."

This comes after on Sunday two persons died after allegedly consuming alcohol in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Vivek (36) and Kuppusamy (68).

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj said in a statement that around 12 pm on Sunday, two people consumed alcohol at TASMAC bar in Thanjavur and became ill. "One person died on the way to hospital while the other person died in the hospital during the treatment," he said in a statement.

In the two separate incidents in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpattu, a total of 20 deaths were reported due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

According to the police, a man identified as Amaran has been arrested and spurious liquor seized from his possession has been sent to the lab to ascertain the presence of methanol.

Earlier, AIADMK senior leader and former minister Sellur Raju alleged that the DMK party and its allies are staying silent on this issue of counterfeiting in the state which resulted in the death of 20 people. (ANI)

