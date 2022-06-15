Puri (Odisha) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard has deployed ships and aircraft for providing seaward security and SAR cover during the Devasnana Purnima festival at Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri ahead of the Rath Yatra.

Hundreds of pilgrims are likely to take a holy dip at Puri sea beach during the festival.

The famous Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath was held in Puri on Tuesday. Snana Yatra is a ceremonial grand shower festival celebrated on the Purnima (full moon day) of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha.

Idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshan, and Madanmohan are brought out and taken in a procession to the Snana Mandap inside the temple premises. There they are ceremonially bathed in 108 pots of ritually purified water.

Puri Rath Yatra will be celebrated on July 1. (ANI)

