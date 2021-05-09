Agra, May 9: Amid a barrage of complaints about private ambulance operators charging exorbitantly to transport COVID-19 patients in Agra, the district administration on Sunday capped the fares, officials said.

The Agra police also formed a squad and released a WhatsApp number on which the people can register complaints against those involved in black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injection and other drugs used for COVID-19 treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj G said the residents can raise their complaint on WhatsApp number 7839003386 and the official Twitter handle of the Agra police. Remdesivir Black Marketing in Haryana: 10 Vials of Anti-Viral COVID-19 Drug Recovered from Black Marketers in Faridabad.

"It will help us to curb the black marketing of oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injection, Fabiflu, Tocilizumab, Dexamethasone and other COVID drugs. The people must inform the Agra police about those who are charging in the name of registration for vaccination," the SSP added. Meanwhile, the district administration has fixed the fares for private ambulance services in Agra.

District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said, "The charges for ambulances without oxygen support are Rs 800 for up to first 10 kilometers and Rs 30 per km beyond that. Ambulances with oxygen support will charge Rs 1,200 for first 10 km and Rs 50 per kilometer after that."

"Ventilators, BiPAP-supported ambulances will charge Rs 2,200 for first 10 kilometers and Rs 100 per kilometer will be charged beyond that," the DM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)