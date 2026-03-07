New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Qatar Airways will operate limited repatriation flights on March 7 departing from Hamad International Airport to select European destinations following temporary authorization from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, while scheduled flight operations remain suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace.

According to a statement from Qatar Airways, the airline will operate relief flights on March 7 to London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Madrid (MAD), Rome (FCO), and Frankfurt (FRA) following temporary authorization confirming a safe operating corridor.

Priority on these flights was given to stranded passengers with families, elderly passengers, and those with urgent medical and compassionate travel needs. Each flight was pre-allocated by Qatar Airways directly to such affected passengers.

Qatar Airways emphasized that these flights do not constitute a confirmation of the resumption of scheduled commercial operations.

"Passengers are kindly requested not to proceed to the airport unless they have already received an official notification from Qatar Airways for these flights. Qatar Airways has contacted affected passengers directly with their assigned flight details, travel arrangements and next steps," the airline stated.

The airline said it is working around the clock to organize additional relief flights where operationally possible and will share further updates as soon as they are confirmed.

Qatar Airways will resume full scheduled operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe full reopening of Qatari airspace by the relevant authorities. A further update will be provided on March 8 by 09:00 Doha time (06:00 UTC).

Passengers are advised to ensure their contact details are up to date so the airline can reach them with flight information and instructions. Details can be updated via the Qatar Airways website and the Qatar Airways app.

As a continuing measure, passengers with confirmed bookings between February 28 and March 15, 2026, are eligible for complimentary date changes of up to 14 days from the original travel date, or a refund of the unused value of their ticket.

"The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority during this period of disruption. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the current situation, which is beyond our control, and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding," Qatar Airways stated.

The flight disruptions continue amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, which has resulted in airspace closures and widespread impact on aviation operations across the region. (ANI)

