Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (PTI) As COVID-19 cases continued its upward spiral in Kerala, the Left government on Friday ordered local self government bodies to strictly implement the quarantine and isolation guidelines and warned of action against those found violating the norms.

Kerala has been reporting around 30,000 cases for the last two weeks, accounting for a bulk of the cases reported nationwide.

On Friday the state logged 29,322 cases and 131 deaths, taking the total affected to 41,51,455 and the toll to 21,280. "... the quarantine and isolation norms stipulated therein shall be strictly enforced throughout the state by the implementing agencies," the state government order undersigned by Chief Secretary VP Joy said in the Government Order.

The G.O directed Rapid Response Teams, ward level committees, neighborhood clusters and the officials concerned of the Police, Revenue, Health and Local self government departments to ensure that the COVID-19 health protocols are strictly followed.

The government also said that the agencies would help provide home delivery of essential items to quarantined persons if they faced difficulties.

"Action shall be taken against people violating the norms of quarantine, invoking the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act and other relevant legal provisions in force," the order said.

Meanwhile, Kerala police on Friday registered 1,405 cases for violation of COVID-19 health protocol. There were 8,508 incidents of not wearing masks and 85 cases were registered for violating quarantine guidelines in the state.

Health Minister Veena George, while giving out the figures of infections and deaths earlier, said there are 296 regions under various local self government bodies with over seven per cent Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR).

