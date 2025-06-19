Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday announced an increase in the housing quota for minorities in urban areas, raising it from 10% to 15%.

"A lot of flats built by the Housing Department in urban areas have not been occupied. The minorities have shown interest in moving to those flats. Hence, we are increasing their quota in urban housing from 10% to 15%," the DCM said while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

"In some of the urban areas, the poor among the minorities are 20-30%. There was a proposal to increase the quota for the minorities, and the others are not showing keen interest in the Housing Department's flats. There are many empty flats years after construction, hence we have decided to increase the reservation," he added.

"Many flats have been constructed by the Housing Department, but a lot of them are empty. The minorities have come forward to go there, and hence the government has taken a decision in this regard.

In response to inquiries regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism of the move as appeasement politics, he said, "Let them say whatever they want, we are only helping the poor. What should the government do when no one is applying for these flats? The Law Minister will explain the modalities of this." (ANI)

