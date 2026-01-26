New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Mounted on his charger, Captain Ahaan Kumar led the 61st Cavalry contingent at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday.

The 61st Cavalry's motto is 'Ashva Shakti Yashobal' (Horse Power Forever Supreme), and the regiment maintains the traditions and operational roles of India's cavalry.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Unfurls National Flag at Kartavya Path in Delhi on 77th R-Day Celebrations (Watch Videos).

The 61st Cavalry is the only active horse cavalry regiment in the world, preserving the timeless traditions of valour, horsemanship, and gallantry.

Raised on October 1, 1953, through the amalgamation of the State Forces Cavalry units, the Regiment carries a proud lineage tracing back to the historic Haifa Cavalry Charge of 23 September 1918, the last cavalry charge in military history, commemorated annually as the Regiment's Battle Honour Day.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldiers at National War Memorial in Delhi (Watch Videos).

The unit is capable of operating in small teams for information-gathering roles in areas of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, and other regions.

With an enviable record of 39 battle honours, the 61st Cavalry has also earned unparalleled distinction in the field of sports. The Regiment has been decorated with prestigious honours, including the Padma Shri, numerous Asian Games and World Cup medals, and an extraordinary 12 Arjuna Awards-the highest number awarded to any single unit of the Indian Army-for excellence in polo and equestrian sports.

Officers and men of the Regiment have proudly represented India at the Olympic Games and brought home several Asian Games medals.

Following the horse contingent came the 6 Lancers with their High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle (HMRV) led by Lieutenant Arjun Kashyap, showcasing India's first indigenously designed High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle (HMRV) mounted on the TAKSHAK platform at the 77th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The parade was followed by the 6 Lancers' High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle (HMRV), led by Lieutenant Arjun Kashyap, showcasing India's first indigenously designed HMRV, developed by Mahindra Defence Systems. Mounted on the TAKSHAK platform, named after the stealthy king of snakes.

Equipped with Battlefield Surveillance Radars capable of detecting men, vehicles, and low-flying helicopters, along with drones to cover radar blind zones, advanced communications, and anti-drone guns, HMRV enables small teams to destroy enemy patrols and even armoured targets. With STANAG-level ballistic protection, 4x4 mobility, and a modular design, it supports deep reconnaissance, special operations, and precision engagement using Anti-Tank Guided Missiles and an integrated tethered drone, delivering real-time battlefield intelligence.

Then followed the indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter DHRUV, flown by Colonel Vijay Pratap, Sena Medal, showcasing India's homegrown helicopter with long-range radars and day-night cameras for reconnaissance and fire-support missions.

DHRUV had been designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Versatile, agile, and battle-proven, DHRUV operated across high-altitude, desert, maritime, and battlefield environments, undertaking reconnaissance, transport, casualty evacuation, and fire support missions. Working seamlessly with ground forces, DHRUV enhanced operational reach, air-ground synergy, and combat effectiveness, reflecting India's technological strength and self-reliant defence capability. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)