New Delhi, January 10: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to avoid certain roads and intersections in the city on Wednesday, amid the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade.

The traffic police have advised the public to avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road-Kartavyapath between 7 am and 11.30 am. Republic Day 2024: In a First, All-women Contingent of Delhi Police to March Down Kartavya Path in January 26 Parade.

Delhi Traffic Update

Traffic Alert Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 9, 2024

"Due to Republic Day Parade rehearsal, kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath- Kartavyapath crossing, and Man Singh Road- Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 10-01-2024," Delhi Police said in a statement.

This year, French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day Parade on January 26. Republic Day 2024: Two All-Women Marching Contingents To Take Part in 26 January Parade (Watch Videos).

Significantly, this is the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Meanwhile, women Agniveer Vayu soldiers will be part of the Indian Air Force contingent for the Republic Day Parade, an IAF official informed on Monday.

Further, two all-women contingents of the Defence forces are also scheduled to march at the Republic Day Parade this year.

"One contingent, including 144 personnel, would have women personnel, including 60 from the Army and the remaining from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy," a defence official said earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)