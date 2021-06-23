Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with party workers here.

According to a party leader, the booth-level meeting was held as a part of various programmes to be held from June 23 to July 6.

The UP BJP had on Tuesday said a comprehensive plantation programme will be undertaken till July 6 from June 23, the death anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Different programmes will be held by the party on June 25, the day the national emergency was imposed in the country in 1975.

Meanwhile, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal held a meeting with newly appointed office-bearers of the party's media team at the BJP office here, the party said in a Hindi tweet.

