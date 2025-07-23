Shillong, Jul 23 (PTI) Underscoring Akashvani's efforts to remain relevant and future-ready through digital initiatives such as NewsOnAir app and the OTT platform 'Waves', its Director General Pragya Paliwal Gaur on Wednesday said radio continues to be "a beacon of trust, credibility, and balanced reporting" in today's fast-paced media landscape.

She was speaking at the North East Music Concert organised by the northeastern service of Akashvani here to mark National Broadcasting Day.

The event commemorated the beginning of radio broadcasting in India on July 23, 1927.

The concert was attended by senior officials from All India Radio and Doordarshan, including BDR Tiwari, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Meghalaya, and Ashish Bhatnagar, Additional Director General, AIR and Doordarshan North East.

In her address, Gaur said the day is "not only a celebration of our glorious legacy, but also a reaffirmation of our vision for the future of public broadcasting."

Bhatnagar said Akashvani and Doordarshan remain committed to preserving India's cultural identity and empowering grassroots communities by broadcasting in diverse dialects and languages across the Northeast.

A major highlight of the evening was a musical showcase representing the cultural vibrance of the eight northeastern states, with performances by Jayanta Jamatia (Tripura), Lungleng Trio (Mizoram), Joe's Apartment (Sikkim), Rupam & Friends (Assam), Innocent Eyes (Manipur), AR Folk (Arunachal Pradesh), Fifth Note (Nagaland), and Summersalt (Meghalaya).

Applauding the performers, Gaur called Northeast "a musical microcosm of India, where unity in diversity finds its most vibrant voice through music."

