New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi Jab Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday informed that water levels of Yamuna river have decreased due to which majority of areas in the national capital are facing water shortage.

Taking to Twitter, Chadha also requested Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to "help Delhi amid the COVID-19 pandemic" as decreasing water levels of the Yamuna river might affect hospitals in the national capital.

In the past few weeks, Delhi has witnessed the effects of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals and health care workers are overwhelmed with the surge in cases of the deadly infection.

Yamuna river accounts for a major part of Delhi's water supply. The river enters Delhi from Haryana.

The DJB Vice-president tweeted, "Due to the falling water levels of Yamuna, Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water management plants are receiving less amount water and many residential areas are facing an acute shortage. In the come days, it might affect Delhi's hospitals also. Help Delhi amid the COVID pandemic."

In another tweet, comparing two pictures of Delhi barrage at normal versus less water level, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader wrote, "It is my polite request to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to increase the water level of Yamuna river so that Delhi gets enough water. At the Wazirabad barrage, the water level has reduced from 674.5 ft to 667.20 ft, due to which it is deeply impacting water production."

"Due to the falling levels of water in Yamuna river, Delhi's majority areas like South Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, and West Delhi are being affected."

"I hope that Mr Khattar will take my request into cognizance and in the view of the current situation he will help to increase the water level," he added.

Earlier in April, Chadha had sought the intervention of Khattar on the issue of a significant reduction in raw water supply by the state government and increased ammonia levels in Yamuna river .(ANI)

