Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in a drugs case, was produced in court on Monday which sent her to 5-day custody, according to Central Crime Brance (CCB).

As per the CCB, one Niyaz has been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe.

Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a drug case, Bengaluru police had said on Friday.

"Ragini Dwivedi (Kannada actress) has been arrested and taken into custody," Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru City had said in a statement.

Two more accused have been arrested in this case, police had said.

Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)

