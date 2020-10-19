New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again targeted the Centre on Monday over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy.

"How to completely destroy an economy and infect the maximum number of people really quickly," he said in a tweet, tagging a picture that showed the projected GDP growth rate for 2020 and the number of deaths per million in 11 countries of the region.

The picture, which cited data from the International Monetary Fund, showed India at the bottom of the table with GDP growth for 2020 at -10.3 pc and 83 deaths per million population due to COVID-19.

However, for Bangladesh, the GDP growth rate was at 3.8 percent and the COVID deaths per million were at 34.

For China, the GDP growth was 1.9 percent and 3 deaths per million due to COVID.

Similarly, for Vietnam, the GDP growth rate stood at 1.6 percent and COVID deaths per million at 0.4, while for Nepal the growth rate was zero percent and 25 deaths per million.

Pakistan had -0.4 percent GDP growth and 30 deaths due to COVID per million population.

Gandhi has been attacking the government for failing to manage the coronavirus pandemic properly and for the falling GDP growth in the country.

