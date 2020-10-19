Hyderabad, October 19: Flood situation in Telangana continue to remain grim with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains in the coming days. The IMD said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana this week. The weather agency said heavy rainfall is expected to occur in several parts of Telangana from October 19 to 22. Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, had witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following incessant downpour in over a century early this week.

Hyderabad recorded about 20 cm of rains and its surrounding areas which led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing with the water inundating several low-lying areas. Reports inform that a total of 37,409 families were affected in several areas of the state. Telangana Rains: JCB Pulls Out 2 Cars From Overflowing Canal in Rangareddy Area, Passengers Rescued (Watch Video).

Taking about the monsoon withdrawal, the IMD said the withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Porbandar. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said a cyclonic circulation lies over central Bay of Bengal due to which a low pressure area is very likely to develop over the same region during next 24 hours.

Under the current weather system, heavy rainfall and thunderstorm is very likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu during the next 4 days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 20th and 21st; over Odisha on 21st and over Tamil Nadu on October 19, 2020", the IMD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 06:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).