Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6 (ANI): A five-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday left for violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who reached Lucknow Airport to visit Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday had earlier today alleged that the UP police were not letting him exit the airport.

Gandhi was accompanied by senior party leaders including Bhupesh Baghel, Charanjit Channi, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday gave permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. (ANI)

