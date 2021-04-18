New Delhi [India] April 18 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of people who were killed in a fire incident in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader wrote: "The news of a fire incident in the ICU of a hospital in Raipur is sad. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones."

He also made an appeal to the state government that all assistance should be given to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

At least five persons were killed after a fire broke out in Raipur's Rajdhani hospital on Saturday. Other patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

The police officer added that an investigation will be done into the cause of the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

