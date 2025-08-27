New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended "heartfelt" greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished for their "happiness, peace and prosperity."

In a social media post on X, Gandhi wrote, "Heartfelt wishes and congratulations to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion remove all your obstacles and bring happiness, peace, and prosperity."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Landslide: Death Toll in Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine Reaches 30, 18 Trains Cancelled.

http://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1960526846669303808

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Chair High-Level Union Cabinet Meeting at 11 AM Today in Delhi.

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. The great freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak had linked the Ganeshotsav with the national movement to promote unity and harmony in the freedom struggle. Our only wish is that we all follow the core spirit of the freedom struggle, which embodied love, unity, and brotherhood, and may happiness, prosperity, and well-being reside in everyone's lives," Kharge posted on X.

https://x.com/kharge/status/1960535376377872704

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In a post on X, PM Modi prayed for the well-being and prosperity of all on the auspicious occasion.

"Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all of you. May this sacred occasion filled with devotion and faith bring auspiciousness to everyone. I pray to Lord Gajanana that He blesses all His devotees with happiness, peace, and excellent health. Ganpati Bappa Morya!," the Prime Minister wrote.

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Earlier in the day, devotees thronged the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

For the festivities, people on this occasion, bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)