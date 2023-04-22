New Delhi, April 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday greeted the people on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya and Eid-Ul-Fitr.

"Best wishes to all of you on Lord Parshuram Jayanti. His courage, tenacity and skill became an inspiration in everyone's life," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi today. Akshay Tritiya 2023: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Occasion of Hindu Festival.

Rahul Gandhi Greets People on Akshaya Tritiya:

अक्षय तृतीया आप सभी के लिए मंगलमय हो। आशा करता हूं यह शुभ दिन आपके जीवन में सुख और संपदा ले कर आए। pic.twitter.com/e5UISOIEPy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2023

Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya which marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. The day is celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti in most parts of the country.

As per the Hindu calendar, Parashurama Jayanti falls on the Tritiya (third day) of 'Shukla Paksha' in Vaisakh. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day occurs in April or May. In another tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Happy Akshaya Tritiya to all of you. Hope this auspicious day brings happiness and wealth in your life."

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Greets Nation on Parshuram Jayanti:

आप सभी को भगवान परशुराम जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। उनका साहस, तप और कौशल सभी के जीवन की प्रेरणा बने। pic.twitter.com/sud4H5drId — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 22, 2023

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by Hindus and Jains across the country. The day is symbolic of good luck, success and fortune. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated through prayer, almsgiving, and spirituality. The day is considered t to be highly lucky for starting new businesses, making investments, and buying gold and real estate. Parshuram Jayanti 2023 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day That Marks the Birth Anniversary of the Sixth Incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

In Sanskrit, the word 'Akshaya' means 'never diminishing'. It is said that things that start on this day expand forever with fewer obstacles in their way, and that doing good deeds on this day will bring eternal success and fortune.

"Eid Mubarak to everyone! May this auspicious festival bring peace, happiness & prosperity to all," stated another tweet by the Congress leader. Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it narrated the beginning of a new month. Eid Ul Fitr 2023: Muslims Across India Celebrate Holy Festival With Prayers (Watch Videos).

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-Ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days usually with a one-day difference.

