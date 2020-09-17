New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday.

The prime minister turned 70.

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The former Congress chief is accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi during her trip to the US for a routine medical check-up.

