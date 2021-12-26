Ambala (Haryana) [India], December 26 (ANI): Haryana MLA Aseem Goel on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Hindu vs Hindutva-vadi' comments and said that the Congress MP himself doesn't know if he is Hindu, Muslim, or Christian.

Speaking to ANI, Goel said, "Rahul Gandhi himself doesn't know if he is Hindu, Muslim, or Christian. There should be research on this subject. He should not worry about the country, but about the history and geography of himself and his family."

His remarks came after the Wayanad MP on Thursday drew a comparison between Hinduism and Hindutva saying Hindus follow the path of truth whereas Hindutva loots under the guise of religion.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Hindus follow the path of truth. Hindutva loots under the guise of religion."

Even on December 19, Rahul Gandhi also said that Hindus believe that every person's DNA is unique and different while Hindutvavadi believes that all Indians have the same DNA.

"Hindus believe that every person's DNA is different and unique. Hindutvavadi believes that all Indians have the same DNA," he tweeted. (ANI)

