Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is supposed to appear in the MP-MLA Special Magistrate Court on Tuesday in the case of making defamatory statements against Indian soldiers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to his advocate Pranshu Agarwal.

The special court summoned Gandhi as an accused, taking cognisance of the complaint filed in this defamation case.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt To Invoke MCOCA Against Drug Dealers and Peddlers, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The Congress leader had filed a petition in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court against the summons but he did not get any relief from there.

Gandhi's advocate Agarwal told PTI that they will seek his bail after the Congress leader appears in the court.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 83.66% Voters in State To Be Included in Draft Electoral Roll, Says Election Commission.

This complaint has been filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, retired director of the Border Roads Organisation (equivalent to the rank of Colonel in the Indian Army).

The complaint states that on December 16, 2022, Gandhi, while addressing various media personnel and the public during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, mentioned the clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army on the border of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 (2022) and said that "people will ask what all about Bharat Jodo Yatra, but will not ask even once about the beating of our soldiers by Chinese soldiers".

It (complaint) alleges that the complainant has been hurt by Gandhi's statement about the alleged beating of Indian soldiers by the Chinese soldiers.

On February 11, the special court, after hearing the complaint, had ordered Gandhi to be summoned on charges of defamation.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)