New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) praised the Indian Army for carrying out Operation Sindoor, initiating precision strikes aimed at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

"Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!" Gandhi posted on X.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "We are proud of our Army. If someone threatens Indian citizens, they will meet the same fate. Our Army has proven that again. On the night of April 22, we (Congress) said that we would stand with the government. If someone threatens India, we will support what the government decides. The country stands united."

Congress chief and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge also applauded the accomplishment of the Indian armed forces during Operation Sindoor, saying that national unity and solidarity were the need of the hour.

He said that the Congress has stood with the decisions of the armed forces and the government since the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

"Since the day of the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government to take any decisive action against cross border terror. National Unity and solidarity are the need of the hour, and the Indian National Congress stands with our Armed Forces. Our leaders have shown the path in past, and National Interest is supreme for us," Kharge posted on X.

"India has an unflinching National Policy against all forms of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and PoK. We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces who have stuck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their resolute resolve and courage," he added.

Meanwhile, Asavari Jagdale, daughter of the Santosh Jagdale, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, expressed her appreciation for the efforts taken by the government and the Indian Army to avenge the loss of innocent lives in the ghastly terrorist attack.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Jagdale said that the loss of husbands and fathers to many was not left in vain.

She also said that India has paid genuine homage and served justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack by initiating Operation Sindoor. The daughter added that the operation's name extends solidarity to the victims' widows.

"We got calls from our relatives (about Operation Sindoor). India has avenged the Pahalgam attack through these air strikes. I was extremely emotional after hearing the name (Sindoor) of the mission. When Amit Shah came to Srinagar to pay homage to those who were given 'veer maran', the sisters who lost their husbands were pleading. I think this is why such a name has been attributed to the operation," Jagdale said.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, according to CNN, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

