Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, May 7, hailed the Indian Armed Forces after it carried out an air strike on nine terrorist hideouts across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK). "Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. On early Wednesday, India carried out an air strike on nine terrorist hideouts under "Operation Sindoor". Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India’s Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

Rahul Gandhi Hails Indian Army for 'Operation Sindoor'

Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2025

