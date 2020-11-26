Bharuch (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Bharuch in Gujarat on Thursday to attend the last rites of senior party leader Ahmed Patel.

The mortal remains of Patel, who died following COVID-19 complications at the age of 71, was on Wednesday night brought to his native place in Bharuch where his last rites would be performed.

Also Read | Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws: Delhi-Haryana Borders Sealed to Prevent Farmers From Marching Towards National Capital, CRPF Deployed.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday, after fighting the related complications for over a month.

Patel started his political journey in the Congress Youth Wing and became a highlighted leader during the Janta Party period after Emergency.

Also Read | Tesla Voluntarily Issues Recall For More Than 9,000 Electric Cars Over Manufacturing Issues.

He was elected as a councillor of Bharuch Municipality of Gujarat at the age of 25 and went on to become the political secretary of Sonia Gandhi. He remained a bridge during the UPA-I tenure between the party and the government.

He represented Gujarat eight times in the Parliament, including three times in the lower house between 1977-1989. He represented Congress five times in the Upper House since 1993. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)