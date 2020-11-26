New Delhi, November 26: Thousands of farmers from Punjab have gathered at Haryana border on Thursday morning to march towards Delhi in protest against recently enacted Farm Laws. According to reports, heavy security has been deployed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Haryana government. Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala are also planning to march towards the national capital. Farmers have given a call "Delhi Chalo".

The police have installed barricades to stop the farmers. Prohibitory orders have been issued by the Delhi Police and the Haryana government. In view of the farmers' rally against the Central government's farm laws, Delhi metro to and from NCR have been restricted till 2 pm. Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) personnel have also been deployed at the Badarpur border. Police fired water cannons and tear gas shells on farmers protesting at Shambu barrier. In Ambala, farmers threw police barricade into river. Delhi Chalo: Hundreds of Protesting Farmers Gather Along Punjab-Haryana Border Against Farm Laws.

Water Cannons Fired at Farmers:

#WATCH Police use tear gas shells to disperse farmers who are gathered at Shambhu border, near Ambala (Haryana) to proceed to Delhi to stage a demonstration against the farm laws pic.twitter.com/ER0w4HPg77 — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

According to reports, the Haryana police also used water cannons on farmers gathered in Ambala and Kurukshetra. Section 144 has also been imposed in several parts of Haryana. The state government sealed borders with Punjab and Haryana in the view of farmers agitation. Also, the police had taken nearly 100 farmer leaders from the state into "preventive custody". Farm Bill Protest: Amritsar-Bound Trains Diverted as Farmer Body Refuses to Clear Track.

The Haryana Police too have issued a travel advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Punjab and Delhi for three days, starting Wednesday, in the wake of the protest. The main focus points of the protestors originating from within Haryana will be the four major national highways leading towards Delhi, i.e., Ambala to Delhi, Hisar to Delhi, Rewari to Delhi and Palwal to Delhi.

A specific call has been given by protesting organisations for the congregation at Shambhu border near Ambala city, Mundhal Chowk in Bhiwani district, Anaj Mandi in Gharaunda town in Karnal district, Tikri border in Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar district, and the Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Rai in Sonipat district. The controversial farm bills were cleared by Parliament in september this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).