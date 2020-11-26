San Francisco, Nov 26: Tesla has recalled over 9,500 Model X and Y SUVs built in 2015 and 2016 and that company has filed the recall with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Tesla issued a new recall with NHTSA for 9,136 Model X SUVs built in 2015 and 2016 over pieces of the body that can detach while driving due to a lack of primer. Tesla Stock to Be Added to S&P 500 From December 21, 2020; Share Price Rises 13 Percent.

Tesla also issued a recall for 437 Model Y SUVs over a potentially loose bolt that could result in the upper control arm separating from the steering knuckle, reports Electrek. The company is not aware of any accidents caused by the defect. In Model X, while the pieces are cosmetic in nature, "the fear is that they could separate when driving and become hazards for other vehicles". Tesla became aware of the issue after the pieces were found missing on a Model X.

"Owners will be contacted and will have to bring their vehicles in for service".

A second, smaller recall was issued for 437 Model Ys from the 2020 year, which may feature loose bolts in the front upper control arm that connects to the car's steering knuckles. Tesla previously recalled 123,000 cars from its Model S line over a power steering problem.

