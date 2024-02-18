Wayanad (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): After meeting the family members of the Forest Department watcher, who was trampled to death by wild in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said that he has asked state's Chief Minister in a letter that why it was taking "so long" to build a medical college in Wayanad, and sought immediate release of compensation to the family of the victim.

Compensation to the deceased's family members should be given quickly and without any delay, said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference.

"We've been facing these tragedies that are coming out of man-animal conflict for some time. And in the last few days, there have been a larger number of them. We've told the administration that they need to pay the compensation quickly and effectively and not delay the compensation that has been happening over the last couple of months," Rahul Gandhi said, adding "We also suggested to look into setting up and testing an early warning system. There's a question of interstate cooperation between Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. We mentioned to them that we will also play a role in trying to improve the coordination. But it's important that the three states coordinate with each other as far as this issue is concerned," he said.

"The medical college is a critical issue. I don't understand why it is taking so long to develop and build a medical college here. I've written to the chief minister and I would request him again to please expedite this matter. It is almost becoming a joke now," he added.

The Wayanad MP abruptly halted his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh and rushed to Wayanad after protests erupted over the killings of residents in wild elephant attacks.

On Saturday, a massive protest was witnessed in Pakkam near Pulpally in Wayanad district.

According to Kerala Forest Minister AK Saseendran, the victim was attacked when the elephant ventured into a residential area near Mananthavady.

However, the Kerala government announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and also assured a job to one of the family members of the deceased. (ANI)

