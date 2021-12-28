New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Centre for alleged police brutality against resident doctors, who were protesting in Delhi over delay in NEET-PG counselling, and said that it is "raining injustice."

"Showering of flower petals was a show-off of PR (Public Relations). In reality, it is raining injustice. I stand with Covid Warriors against the tyranny of the central government," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read | Pune Police Book Saraswat Bank Chairman Gautam Thakur, MD Smita Sandhane, 6 Others in Cheating Case.

The Congress leader made a reference to the government's expression of gratitude towards doctors and healthcare workers during the nationwide lockdown last year amid COVID-19 when it had showered flower petals on them thanking them for their contribution in tackling the pandemic.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twirtter to condemn police action.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Govts in UP Before 2017 Spent Money on Boundaries of Kabristan, BJP Works for Development'.

"In the time of COVID-19, these young doctors supported the citizens of the whole country by staying away from their loved ones. Now is the time to stand with the doctors and wake up the @narendramodi ji who used police force on them and ignored their demands. Doctors need respect and entitlement, not false PR," she tweeted in Hindi.

Resident doctors of government-run hospitals on Monday intensified their protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and took out a march in the national capital.

Following the protest the police said that seven cops were injured in the protest march near ITO and consequently registered an FIR under section 188 and other sections for causing obstruction in the duty of police personnel, and damaging public property.

Meanwhile, FORDA has called for a complete shutdown of all healthcare institutions starting Monday after doctors were detained by the Delhi Police during the protest march. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)