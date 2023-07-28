Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said party leader Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Mangarh Dham in the state's Banswara district on August 9 on the World Tribal Day.

He said Gandhi will meet tribals to express his support for the upliftment of the community.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be among the tribals on August 9 to celebrate International Tribal Day," Dotasra said at a press conference here.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he held a public meeting in the state only ahead of the assembly elections.

Dotasra alleged that the public meetings by the BJP are only meant to garner votes.

Whereas the public meeting of Gandhi is scheduled to give a social message to the tribals that the party stands with them in their progress and prosperity, he said.

He exuded confidence that the Congress will win all the seats in the tribal areas and form the government again in the state after the assembly elections due later this year.

