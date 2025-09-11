Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI)

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Congress' Raebareli MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is set to chair the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting on Thursday.

Before the DISHA meeting, the Congress leader met with the delegation of workers in the Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station, under the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), where stayed the night before. Localities from RaeBareli and Unchahaar are also meeting him.

The DISHA meeting is held every quarter to discuss the development projects in the region. The meeting is chaired by an MP and various officials, including District Magistrate Harshita Mathur, MLAs in Raebareli area, Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh and others are expected to attend.

According to Gandhi's itinerary, the meeting will be held in the Collectorate, Bachat Bhawan at 12 PM. Later on, at 2:30 PM, he will leave for Fursatganj airport and arrive in Delhi at 3:40 PM.

Gandhi arrived in his constituency earlier on Wednesday, where he repeated the claim of "proving" that vote chori (vote theft) is happening across the country.

"The main slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhor' is being proven across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways," the Congress leader said.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protested in the constituency, Gandhi held a meeting with booth level workers of the party in Harchandpur constituency and Unchahar constituency. Later on he interacted with representatives from Prajapati Samaj at Shanti Grand Hotel. Around 1:30 he will unveil the Ashok Stambh in Sadar assembly constituency.

The Congress leader also unveiled the Ashok Stambh in the Sadar assembly constituency, participated in a tree plantation programme too.

The BJP also protested against the Congress leader in the constituency, taking out a rally against the derogatory remarks made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother by an unknown person from the stage of the now-concluded 'voter adhikar yatra' in Bihar.

The party workers carried BJP flags, placards and shouted slogans against the Congress MP, while police officials were trying to disperse the crowd and made an effort to move the protesters away from the road, after some people sat down. UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh took part in the protest. (ANI)

