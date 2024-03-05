Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 5 (ANI): Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said that today is the 52nd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on Taking Oath As Prime Minister of Pakistan for Second Time.

"Ujjain is very important for us as it is the only city that was in Bharat Jodo Yatra and is also in our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On 29th November 2022, Rahul Gandhi visited Mahakaleshwar Temple and today again he is visiting there," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, Congress MP resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from the Binaganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To File Nomination Papers on March 5 for Re-Election to Legislative Council.

Rahul Gandhi was seen holding a road show as he waved at the crowds while sitting atop a vehicle with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering at Madhav Chowk in Shivpuri during which he attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government saying that earlier youth had an opportunity to join the public sector and army but the ways have been closed now.

"Earlier youth had an opportunity to join the public sector (BHEL, HAL), Army and government jobs in schools and hospitals but all the ways have been closed now. The Army has been made Agniveer and the public sector has been privatised," Rahul Gandhi said.

He further added, "Last year we did 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in which we met thousands of people. The message that came out from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was that this is a country of love, not of hatred. But if hatred spreads then it is because of injustice."

"If injustice increases in the country, people feel afraid, because it makes it easier to make them fight against each other. That is why we have added the word 'Nyay' in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he added.

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state on March 2 and will stay in the state till March 6. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)