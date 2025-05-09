Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 9 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended congratulations to Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph and the newly appointed KPCC team, wishing them success as they lead the fight for justice and progress in Kerala.

In a message of pride, Gandhi said, "Proud of K. Sudhakaran ji -- a fearless warrior whose leadership and service have been pillars of strength for the Congress party and the people of Kerala." The party thanked outgoing Kerala unit chief K. Sudhakaran for his contributions.

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress high command appointed Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph as the new president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), replacing Kannur Lok Sabha MP K. Sudhakaran.

Along with the president, there has been a complete change at the top of the state unit of the Congress in the state. Adoor Prakash has been appointed UDF convener in place of M M Hassan. MLA's P C Vishnunath , A P Anil Kumar and MP Shafi Parambil have been madeworking presidents of the KPCC.

A few months ago, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor extended his support for K Sudhakaran to continue as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, dismissing the need for a leadership change.

"I believe there is no need for a change in the KPCC president post. K Sudhakaran should continue in the role," Tharoor said.

He emphasised the party's recent successes under Sudhakaran's leadership, including in by-elections.

Tharoor said that party unity remains his priority and that a leadership change is unnecessary in that regard.

"My priority is party unity, and that doesn't require a leadership change. Everyone should stand together with the KPCC president," he said. (ANI)

