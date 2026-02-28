New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting action on two issues affecting armed forces personnel - adequate funding to the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and withdrawal of newly introduced income taxes on disability pensions.

In his letter dated February 25, 2026, Gandhi highlighted that the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme is designed to give veterans the best healthcare, but is suffering from severe funding shortages.

"The Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme is designed to give veterans the best healthcare today, it is suffering from severe funding shortages. Over Rs 12,000 crores in medical bills remain pending, budget allocation is nearly 30% below requirement, and hospitals are opting out due to non-payment. Veterans are being forced to pay from their own pockets, or even delay treatment for serious diseases like cancer. Those who served the country are feeling neglected in their hour of need," Gandhi wrote.

On the issue of disability pensions, Gandhi stated that the Finance Bill 2026 proposes to tax disability pensions if the soldier is retained in service, which is the first time since 1922 that disability pensions are being taxed.

"Disability pensions are meant to provide relief to servicemen who suffer injuries, and should not be thought of as income. Moreover, when a disabled serviceman chooses or is requested to continue in service, he or she is selflessly serving India despite sustaining injuries. It is insulting to tax what should be praised," he said.

Gandhi mentioned that a delegation of ex-servicemen met him and brought these issues to his attention.

"It was painful to hear their feelings of being let down by their own government. I am sure you will agree that our brothers and sisters who serve in the armed forces deserve every support from a grateful nation. Therefore, I urge you to clear all pending ECHS liabilities with adequate budget support and restore full income tax exemption on disability pensions," he wrote.

The letter was also copied to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI)

