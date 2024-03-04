Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying that the Congress MP's "close aides" have been arrested for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans inside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

The state BJP also claimed that the "Anti-National" Congress workers should be charged with treason and investigated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Also Read | Election Commission Asks West Bengal Police To Implement All Pending Non-Bailable Arrest Warrants ASAP.

"While Rahul Gandhi is busy doing a 'Bharat Todo' public stunt, Bengaluru police have arrested his close aides for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans inside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Anti-National Congress workers should be charged with treason & investigated under UAPA," the BJP's Karnataka unit said in a post on 'X'.

It also demanded the resignation of Congress MP Naseer Hussain who recently got elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Skips Eighth ED Summons in Excise Policy Case, Says Ready To Appear Before Agency Virtually After March 12.

"CM @siddaramaiah should ask Congress MP Naseer Saab to tender his resignation immediately. Congress, which shares Pakistan's DNA, has once again shown where its loyalty lies,"

The BJP has been protesting against the use of alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans by Congress workers outside the Assembly while celebrating party leader Naseer Hussain's win in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The BJP Karnataka 'X' handle also shared a press release from the Vidhan Soudha police station which stated that three persons have been arrested in the incident based on the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report.

"On the basis of FSL report, circumstantial evidence, statement of witnesses and available evidence, three accused persons were arrested and legal action was initiated against them," the press release from Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division of Bangalore City said.

Earlier on Sunday, after the BJP cited a private lab report and claimed that it is highly probable 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised outside the Vidhan Souda, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the private organisation's report cannot be taken into consideration. Parameshwara also mentioned that the government will take action on the forensic report of the Home Department.

The BJP has cited a report of a private laboratory called Clue4 Evidence Forensic Investigations Private Limited. As per the website, the organisation describes itself as a dedicated corporate entity that has been recognized as a competent Forensic Laboratory in the field of testing and investigations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)