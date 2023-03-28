Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): All Parties United Morcha at an all-party meeting on Monday alleged that the BJP was pursuing the politics of vendetta. They described Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as "most unfortunate" political event.

In the meeting leaders from all major opposition parties comprising National Conference, Congress, PDP, Shiv Sena, CPIM, IDP, Panthers party, ANC and others, expressed concern over the sequence of events.

One of the leaders at the meeting said "such a political atmosphere in the country is due to the authoritarian and dictatorial policies of the government against political opponents, which is contrary to the democratic culture which prevailed earlier and it is harming the image of the largest democracy in the world."

The leaders expressed solidarity with the Congress leadership and entire opposition agreed that it's time to unite the anti-Democratic policies. (ANI)

