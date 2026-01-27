PNN

New Delhi [India], January 27: JP Singh, Chairman of India Para Powerlifting, met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a significant interaction focused on the growth and future of para powerlifting in the state and across the country. The meeting is being seen as a strong and positive step towards creating more opportunities for para athletes.

It is noteworthy that on the 16th January, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami himself inaugurated the National Para Powerlifting Championship 2026, which was held at COER University, Roorkee. The championship witnessed participation from more than 500 para athletes from across India, making it one of the largest national-level para powerlifting events. During the championship, the Chief Minister warmly congratulated the athletes and extended his best wishes, praising their determination, discipline, and inspiring spirit.

Since JP Singh took charge as Chairman, India Para Powerlifting has shown remarkable growth. The sport has expanded rapidly, organisational systems have improved, and para athletes--especially young and upcoming players--are now receiving better exposure, structured competitions, and increased opportunities at both national and international levels.

Para athletes and young players have expressed great happiness and confidence under JP Singh's leadership. Many believe that his vision and continuous support have created a positive and motivating environment. Children and youth associated with para powerlifting are feeling encouraged and optimistic about their future in the sport.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appreciated the efforts being made to promote para sports in India and congratulated the para athletes for their achievements. He assured full support from the Uttarakhand government for the growth and promotion of para powerlifting. This meeting and the successful National Championship are being seen as inspiring milestones for the para sports community in the country.

