New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to shift his residence to the house of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit here in the national capital, sources said on Wednesday.

Congress MP and son of Sheila Dixit, Sandeep Dikshit is currently residing in this house at B2 Nizamuddin East in South Delhi district.

According to sources close to the leader, the former Wayanad MP is currently in a process of shifting his house to another building in the same area.

However, the final call has not been taken yet and it will be taken only after approval for security as Rahul Gandhi is accorded Z-plus security.

He had vacated his house in April itself when he was disqualified from Lok Sabha membership following his conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Gujarat court.

It is to be noted that Rahul is currently livng with his mother Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath.

Sources also said that after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from security agencies, Rahul will be a tenant of Sandeep Dikshit and he will be signing a rent agreement of the 1,500 sq ft flat situated behind Humayun’s Tomb. (ANI)

