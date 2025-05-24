Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister and State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Saturday criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the central government's foreign policy.

"Prime Minister Modi is trying to unite the world in the fight against terrorism. As part of this effort, an all-party delegation is visiting many countries. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is saying that the government does not understand foreign policy... this is unfortunate," Bawankule said.

On Friday, Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi, criticising the BJP-led NDA government, said India's foreign policy has collapsed

In a post on X, Gandhi raised three questions to the central government. "Will JJ explain why India has been hyphenated with Pakistan? Why didn't a single country back us in condemning Pakistan? Who asked Trump to "mediate" between India & Pakistan?" the LoP said.

Reposting a video of EAM Jaishankar's interview with a media outlet, Rahul Gandhi said, "India's foreign policy has collapsed".

Earlier, Gandhi questioned External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, accusing him of being silent on how many aircraft the Indian Air Force lost during Operation Sindoor and said that the nation "deserves the truth".

"EAM Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling -- it's damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

The Lok Sabha LoP's outburst has been met with sharp criticism by the BJP with party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accusing him of weakening the morale of the forces.

"When Operation Sindoor is going on, Rahul Gandhi is giving careless statements. He is asking how many IAF jets are down. On May 11, during a press briefing, Air Marshal Bharti said, 'We are in a combat scenario, it is not prudent for us to answer that question'... Rahul Gandhi seems to be busy in conversations with Pakistan on how to weaken Indian and the morale of the forces... Today, a senior leader of Pakistan, Mariam Nawaz, stated that on the night of May 6 and 7, and on May 9, Pakistan had to face a huge loss because of India's action... At such a time, what is LoP and 'Nishan-e-Pakistan' Rahul Gandhi saying," he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Saturday left for Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir, where he will be meeting residents affected by cross-border shelling by Pakistan.The Congress leaders have said that his visit is to extend solidarity with the bereaved families who were the victims of Pakistani aggression. (ANI)

