New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday criticized the speech delivered by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, alleging that it was written by a communist.

This came after Gandhi's speech during a discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, where he accused the central government of "cutting off" the thumb of youth by "handing over" various sectors to industrialists.

Majumdar, who is also the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of NE Region, said that the speech of Rahul Gandhi was about not believing in the Constitution.

He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the same discussion, saying, "PM Modi exposed the Congress party in front of the whole country."

"I can say with confidence that Rahul Gandhi's speech today was written by a communist... This speech was about not believing in the Constitution. How PM bashed Congress, they stand exposed before the country," Majumdar said.

"He (PM) spoke about everything in the Constitution. You (Congress) imposed 35A on this country, bypassing the Parliament. It never came before the Parliament and became a law. What can be a bigger disrespect to the Constitution than this?...PM listed all of this before Congress. This reminds me of a slogan: Congress nahi kalikh (soot) hai, Soros iska maalik hai," he added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also weighed in on PM Modi's speech, saying that the Prime Minister had highlighted how the Congress party had "torn apart the Constitution." Singh emphasised the government's commitment to policies benefiting the poor and praised the constitutional amendments made by the current administration.

"PM Modi exposed how the Congress party tore apart the Constitution. He said that the amendments we made to the Constitution were for the poor. He presented the 11 pledges that should be taken by the country, by Parliament. He dealt a blow to the dynasty...Congress stalled UCC. We will bring it," Giriraj Singh said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented eleven pledges for India's bright future in his speech during the discussion in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution and said the government and people should follow their duties and the country's politics should be free of "parivarvad."

The Prime Minister presented the 11 pledges towards the end of his speech in Lok Sabha. He laid stress on inclusive development and zero tolerance for corruption. He wished that the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution would give more strength to the people's commitment towards their duties. (ANI)

